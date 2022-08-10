Film At Lincoln Center Announces Main Slate Selections For the 60th New York Film Festival

Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) has announced the 32 movies that comprise the Main Slate of the 60th New York Film Festival (NYFF), taking place September 30–October 16 at Lincoln Center and in venues across the city.

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, NYFF. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

This year’s Main Slate showcases films produced in 18 different countries, featuring new titles from renowned auteurs, exceptional work from returning NYFF directors as well as those making their NYFF debuts and celebrated movies from festivals worldwide, including Cannes prizewinners: Claire Denis’s ‘Stars at Noon;’ Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave;’ Ruben Östlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness;’ and Charlotte Wells’s debut feature film, ‘Aftersun.’ Carla Simón’s ‘Alcarràs’ was awarded the Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlinale Festival, and Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ took the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and the l’Oeil d’Or for best documentary at Cannes.

Appearing in the NYFF Main Slate for the first time are Margaret Brown, Davy Chou (New Directors/New Films 2017), Laura Citarella (ND/NF 2015), Alice Diop (ND/NF 2021 and Art of the Real 2022), Mark Jenkin (ND/NF 2019), Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin (ND/NF 2015). Hong Sangsoo marks his 18th and 19th film festival selections with ‘The Novelist’s Film and Walk Up;’ additional returning NYFF filmmakers include Todd Field, Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski and Frederick Wiseman.

As previously announced, the Opening Night selection is Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise;’ Laura Poitras’s documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ is the Centerpiece; and, marking his first appearance in the festival, Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut The Inspection will close NYFF60. James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ will be the NYFF 60th anniversary screening event, celebrating the enduring spirit of New York City and the NYFF. Currents, Revivals, Spotlight and Talks sections will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the NYFF will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). Each venue will present a selection of movies throughout the festival; a complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins and Rachel Rosen. Regina Riccitelli is the NYFF programming coordinator, and Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, and Gina Telaroli serve as festival advisors. Matt Bolish is the producer of NYFF.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the NYFF highlights the best in world cinema and takes place September 30–October 16, 2022. An annual indicator of the state of cinema that has shaped movie culture since 1963, the festival continues an enduring tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers, as well as fresh new talent.

Festival Passes are available in limited quantities with discounts through this Friday, August 12. NYFF60 single tickets, including those for partner venue screenings, will go on sale to the General Public on Monday, September 19 at noon ET, with pre-sale access for FLC Members and Pass holders prior to that date.

The 60th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night: ‘White Noise;’ director Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed;’ director Laura Poitras

Closing Night: ‘The Inspection;’ director Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration: ‘Armageddon Time;’ director James Gray

‘Aftersun;’ director Charlotte Wells

‘Alcarràs;’ director Carla Simón

‘All That Breathes;’ director Shaunak Sen

‘Corsage;’ director Marie Kreutzer

‘A Couple;’ director Frederick Wiseman

‘De Humani Corporis Fabrica;’ directors Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

‘Decision to Leave;’ director Park Chan-wook

‘Descendant;’ director Margaret Brown

‘Enys Men;’ director Mark Jenkin

‘EO;’ director Jerzy Skolimowski

‘The Eternal Daughter;’ director Joanna Hogg

‘Master Gardener;’ director Paul Schrader

‘No Bears;’ director Jafar Panahi

‘The Novelist’s Film;’ director Hong Sangsoo

‘One Fine Morning;’ director Mia Hansen-Løve

‘Pacifiction;’ director Albert Serra

‘R.M.N.;’ director Cristian Mungiu

‘Return to Seoul;’ director Davy Chou

‘Saint Omer;’ director Alice Diop

‘Scarlet;’ director Pietro Marcello

‘Showing Up;’ director Kelly Reichardt

‘Stars at Noon;’ director Claire Denis

‘Stonewalling;’ director Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

‘TÁR;’ director Todd Field

‘Trenque Lauquen;’ director Laura Citarella

‘Triangle of Sadness;’ director Ruben Östlund

‘Unrest;’ director Cyril Schäublin

‘Walk Up;’ director Hong Sangsoo