Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Trump Guilty Verdict Will Bolster His 2024 Election Campaign

After a Manhattan jury handed down a guilty verdict to former President Donald Trump in his hush money case, third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asserted that this decision would likely enhance Trump’s chances in the upcoming November election.

Speaking at the Consensus 2024 crypto event in Austin, Texas, just hours after the verdict was announced, Kennedy criticized the trial as the “weakest case” brought against Trump. He expressed concerns about the implications for the judicial system, saying, “A large part of the American public believes that the judicial system and enforcement system has been weaponized politically. That’s bad for our country, and I think that’s a mistake for the Democratic Party.”

Kennedy suggested that the Democratic Party’s reliance on legal battles indicates a lack of confidence in their candidate’s ability to defeat Trump at the polls. He emphasized that political battles should be resolved through elections rather than courtrooms. Discussing the legality of Trump running for office as a convicted felon, Kennedy highlighted, “The Constitution says there’s only three requirements for running for president: you must be over the age of 35, a U.S. citizen, and born in the country. Technically, even a convicted felon can run.”

The Democratic Party's strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic. America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government’s… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 30, 2024

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani echoed Kennedy’s sentiments, likening the verdict to those seen in authoritarian regimes. “These are the kind of verdicts that occur in dictatorships and third world and banana republic governments, not in countries or democracies ruled by law,” Giuliani stated, arguing that the law was sidelined in Trump’s case.

Kennedy further stressed the need for public discourse on the alleged weaponization of the U.S. justice system against political figures. He remarked, “A district attorney can convict a tomato if he wants to. District attorneys are making decisions because juries tend to go with what the district attorney recommends.”

Kennedy’s remarks reflect a growing concern among some Americans about the politicization of the judicial process and its impact on democratic principles. As the 2024 election approaches, these issues are likely to remain at the forefront of political debates.