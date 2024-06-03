Jill Biden Attends Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial Amidst Family Tensions and Legal Drama

First Lady Jill Biden was present at the opening day of Hunter Biden’s gun trial in Delaware on Monday, showing her support for her stepson during a challenging time. This appearance comes after a turbulent history, including a 2018 text exchange where Hunter criticized Jill in a heated message to Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow, calling her derogatory names.

In that message, Hunter also expressed frustration about financial matters, sarcastically challenging Jill’s acclaimed teaching career and accusing her of not contributing financially as he believed she should have. Despite this rocky past, Jill Biden has publicly supported Hunter, even showcasing his artwork in her White House office.

The trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, began with jury selection on Monday. There is speculation that Hallie Biden could be called to testify, which would add another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Special Counsel David Weiss has brought multiple charges against Hunter, including making a false statement in purchasing a firearm, possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of controlled substances, and making a false statement regarding information that must be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer. Additionally, Hunter faces tax-related charges in California.

Previously, Hunter had the opportunity to resolve these charges through a plea deal, which fell apart under judicial review. The proposed agreement would have allowed him to plead guilty to tax evasion on over $1.5 million in income for 2017 and 2018, avoiding jail time in favor of probation. Furthermore, the deal included a diversion agreement that would have provided Hunter with immunity from future charges and potentially erased the firearm-related felony from his record.

The legal battle, officially known as **United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703** in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, is closely watched, reflecting significant familial and political undercurrents.