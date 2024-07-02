Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Triumphs in French Snap Elections

France’s political landscape has been shaken by the far-right National Rally (RN) party’s commanding performance in the first round of the country’s snap parliamentary elections. According to pollsters IFOP, Ipsos, OpinionWay, and Elabe, Marine Le Pen’s RN secured approximately 34 percent of the vote, outperforming the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, which garnered about 29 percent, and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble alliance, which achieved around 20.5 percent.

French far right wins big in first round of snap elections. Here’s what comes next: https://t.co/1rgL0G4qH7 — TIME (@TIME) July 1, 2024

The RN’s substantial lead has prompted speculation about the party’s potential to form a government. However, political adversaries from across the spectrum have indicated plans to collaborate in the second round of voting on July 7 to prevent the far-right from gaining control.

President Macron’s decision to call a snap election came as a surprise to many, following the RN’s recent surge in the European Parliament elections. Macron’s gamble that the anti-immigration party, known for its historical ties to anti-Semitism, would not replicate its success at the national level appears to have backfired.

At the RN’s stronghold in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Le Pen’s supporters celebrated their victory by waving French flags and singing the national anthem, La Marseillaise. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Le Pen declared, “The French have shown their willingness to turn the page on a contemptuous and corrosive power,” signaling a significant shift in public sentiment.

The RN’s victory highlights a growing discontent among French voters with the current political establishment. As the country heads towards the decisive second round, the coalition efforts of opposing parties will be crucial in determining whether the RN can convert its first-round success into a governmental mandate.