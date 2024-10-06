Elon Musk Rallies with Trump: ‘Fight for Free Speech and Democracy

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took center stage at Donald Trump’s latest rally, energizing the crowd with a surprising and uncharacteristically enthusiastic display. Wearing a black “Make America Great Again” cap and an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt under a sport coat, Musk jumped into the air, raising cheers from the audience.

In a moment that broke from his typically reserved demeanor, Musk declared, “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. His appearance at the rally, held at the same venue where a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, just months earlier, marked his first live endorsement of the former president.

Musk’s involvement in the rally comes after his public support for Trump following the attempted assassination. In a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk publicly endorsed Trump for president just minutes after the attack in July. Trump, in turn, praised Musk’s contributions to American innovation and free speech, pointing to Musk’s ownership of X as a pivotal step in preserving open dialogue in the country.

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution,” Musk told the crowd, raising his arms once again. “He must win to preserve democracy in America.” Musk’s direct and impassioned support of Trump has been echoed in numerous posts on X, where he frequently aligns with Trump’s stances on issues like free speech, the Second Amendment, and voting rights.

Elon Musk calls 2024 a 'must-win situation' for free speech, touts Trump's character after being 'under fire' https://t.co/5L6dkJ4Hlk — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2024

Musk’s speech touched on familiar themes. He warned that Democrats are attempting to strip Americans of their rights, repeating his claim that they want to suppress free speech and take away the right to bear arms. Musk also baselessly claimed that Democrats are working to disenfranchise voters, despite evidence that it is largely Republicans filing lawsuits to restrict voting access in several key states.

“The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech,” Musk said. “They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote, effectively.” These comments were met with applause, further solidifying Musk’s role as a key figure in Trump’s campaign.

Known more for his technology ventures than political rhetoric, Musk raised his energy during his speech, encouraging the audience to get involved in the democratic process. He urged the crowd to register to vote and to remind others to do the same, making it clear that his support for Trump is more than just words—it’s an active effort to mobilize voters.

In addition to his vocal support, Musk’s influence extends through the America PAC, a super PAC he helped create to bolster Trump’s campaign efforts in battleground states. Musk’s involvement in this grassroots strategy highlights his deeper engagement in political organizing, particularly in the 2024 election.

Despite their past criticisms of each other, Musk and Trump have forged a strong alliance in recent months. In August, Musk hosted a live interview with Trump on X, where they discussed potential future roles for Musk in a second Trump administration. Musk even proposed running a “government efficiency commission” to cut federal spending and bureaucracy, an idea that has since become a central part of Trump’s economic platform.

With Musk lending his celebrity and influence to Trump’s campaign, it’s clear that this partnership is more than a one-off endorsement. As both men gear up for a heated election season, Musk’s role in shaping the political landscape is only growing.