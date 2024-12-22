Liz Cheney Accused of Witness Tampering During January 6 Committee Role

Years after her defeat in the House, Liz Cheney faces accusations from the Administration Oversight Subcommittee of engaging in witness tampering during her tenure on the January 6 Committee. The allegations, which could lead to severe legal consequences, were highlighted during an appearance by Representative Barry Loudermilk on Life, Liberty, and Levin. Loudermilk criticized Cheney’s actions, pointing out what he described as hypocrisy in her handling of similar accusations against Donald Trump.

Loudermilk recalled a 2022 televised hearing where Cheney raised concerns over Donald Trump attempting to contact a witness interviewed by the January 6 Committee. Despite the call being unsuccessful, Cheney referred the matter to the Department of Justice for potential witness tampering. “I am only using Liz’s own standards that she used,” Loudermilk stated. “Now, compare that to what we have evidence Liz Cheney actually did. She did communicate with Cassidy Hutchinson. She did acknowledge it was inappropriate communications.”

Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, provided over 24 hours of testimony to the January 6 Committee. According to Loudermilk, Cheney’s contact with Hutchinson led to significant changes in Hutchinson’s testimony. Following Cheney’s advice, Hutchinson fired her lawyer, Stefan Passantino, and sought assistance from Cheney to secure new legal representation. Passantino, reportedly unaware of Cheney’s interactions with his client, was sidelined as Cheney allegedly influenced Hutchinson’s decisions.

The subcommittee’s report cited 18 U.S.C. § 1512, a federal statute that prohibits tampering with witnesses, as the legal basis for potential action against Cheney. If found guilty, she could face up to 20 years in prison. Notably, the report suggests that Cheney’s conduct may not be shielded by the Constitution’s speech and debate clause, as her actions were unrelated to the legislative process.

“This is why we’re saying, ‘Look, I cannot make that determination, but the Department of Justice can,’” Loudermilk explained. His remarks reflect growing calls for the DOJ to investigate Cheney’s alleged misconduct.

The accusations against Cheney have reignited debates over accountability and ethics within the political sphere. As investigations into these claims unfold, they could reshape public perceptions of Cheney’s role in the January 6 Committee and the broader implications of her actions.