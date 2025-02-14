Elon Musk Makes $97.4 Billion Bid to Acquire OpenAI in AI Power Struggle

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has launched a $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, setting the stage for one of the biggest battles in artificial intelligence history. The proposal, submitted to OpenAI’s board on Monday, was confirmed by Musk’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, and aims to acquire “all assets” of the AI firm.

This move represents the latest twist in an ongoing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, as the two compete for dominance in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Once a co-founder of OpenAI, Musk distanced himself from the company years ago, citing concerns over its direction. Now, he appears determined to bring it under his control, raising questions about the future of artificial intelligence and its potential role in shaping industries, economies, and even national security.

Musk’s bid comes at a time when AI development is facing increased scrutiny from lawmakers and tech leaders alike. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has positioned itself as a leader in generative AI, but Musk has been a vocal critic, arguing that the company has strayed from its original mission of open-source AI development.

As a close ally of President Donald Trump, Musk’s move also carries political weight. With the administration emphasizing AI’s strategic importance, control over a company like OpenAI could have far-reaching implications. The question now is whether OpenAI’s board will entertain Musk’s offer or reject it in favor of maintaining independence.

With billions at stake and the future of artificial intelligence hanging in the balance, the coming weeks could determine who ultimately controls the next generation of AI technology. If Musk succeeds, it would mark one of the most dramatic shakeups in Silicon Valley history.