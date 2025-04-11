Supreme Court Backs Trump on Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act in 5-4 Ruling

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a significant legal victory Monday night, allowing it to proceed with deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, including the removal of Venezuelan nationals tied to the violent Tren de Aragua gang.

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court paves the way for the Trump administration to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. https://t.co/Sk8urmEJuo — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2025

In a narrow 5-4 decision, the Court vacated lower court orders that had blocked the administration from carrying out deportations. Crucially, the Court also ruled that any further legal challenges must be filed in Texas, not Washington, D.C., dealing a blow to activist judges trying to block enforcement from the bench.

The three liberal justices—Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson—all dissented, joined in part by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who criticized the decision as “inexplicable” and “dangerous.”

But for the Trump administration, the ruling affirms the president’s constitutional authority over immigration and foreign policy, especially in matters of national security.

Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the outcome, calling it a “landmark victory for the rule of law,” and slamming the lower court’s interference as judicial overreach.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has sent a clear message: activist judges don’t get to override the president’s duty to protect the homeland.