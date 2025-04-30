BILLION-DOLLAR CONSPIRACY LAWSUIT ROCKS GLOBAL ELITES IN ANTIGUA COURT

In an explosive case filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda, entrepreneur and philanthropist Alki David has launched a $10 billion lawsuit against a sweeping list of global elites, corporations, attorneys, and intelligence operatives. According to the detailed Statement of Claim, David alleges that a powerful syndicate, referred to publicly as “The MEGA Group,” orchestrated a transnational campaign of racketeering, defamation, cyberterrorism, and economic sabotage targeting him and his business interests, including operations within Antigua and Barbuda.

David asserts that this network, comprised of figures from Comcast, Sony, Warner Music Group, Ziff Davis, Black Cube Intelligence Agency, and notable legal personalities such as Gloria Allred, David Boies, and Tom Girardi, engaged in malicious acts to destroy his reputation and interfere with sovereign business dealings. Central to the plot, the claim alleges, was a deliberate effort to destabilize Antigua’s judiciary during the high-profile “Alpha Nero” yacht litigation, prompting intervention from Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who publicly denounced the attacks as attempts to disrupt Antiguan sovereignty through lawfare tactics.

The court filing outlines a timeline of events spanning from 2022 to 2025, during which David claims he faced fraudulent lawsuits, defamation campaigns, and even infiltration of his businesses by agents posing as confidants. Named individuals like Dani Peretz, Daphne Barak, and Corey Feldman are accused of extortion and theft of confidential materials under false pretenses. The broader conspiracy allegedly involved significant coordination and financing from high-profile figures such as Shari Redstone and Edgar Bronfman Sr., all acting to protect corrupt interests in the United States and suppress dissent abroad.

The impact of the alleged conspiracy was devastating. The lawsuit cites over $10 billion in damages tied to lost contracts, destroyed goodwill, reputational injury, and emotional harm. Further darkening the narrative, the claim references multiple whistleblowers and attorneys connected to David—including Mark Lieberman and Barry Rothman—who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances after providing evidence to authorities.

The relief sought by David includes a declaration of conspiracy, an injunction against further defamatory actions, and full compensation for the extraordinary economic and reputational damage suffered. The lawsuit stands as one of the most far-reaching conspiracy claims filed in recent history, directly implicating not only private corporate interests but also elements of political and media power operating across jurisdictions.

The case filed by Alki David, acting pro se, now awaits a response from the named defendants in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, setting the stage for what could become a landmark trial exposing alleged global corruption networks and their reach into sovereign nations.