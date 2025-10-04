Alex Spiro Covers For The Hollywood Blackmail Ring – Jay-Z, Diddy, & Kardashians Exposed by Ray J

Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and Ray J.

Insets, Jay-Z and Corey Gamble, legal ‘fixer’ Alex Spiro, and convicted felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Legal snake Alex Spiro is once again in the news, this time for suing Ray J, on behalf of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Spiro (rhymes with pyro) is also representing alleged money launderer Jay-Z, and his company Roc Nation. Spiro desperately attempted to distance his client Jay-Z from now convicted-felon Sean Diddy Combs – after allegations of rape hit the duo. Spiro’s house of cards seems poised to fall, as an alleged Hollywood blackmail ring headed by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jay-Z, and the Kardashians, is being exposed by none other than Ray J.

Alex Spiro Attempts to Silence Ray J’s RICO Allegations

The 13 page lawsuit was filed against Ray J on 10/1/2025, in LA Superior Court, alleging defamation and false light publicity. Ray J recently went public, accusing the Kardashians of being involved in a RICO scheme. As usual, Spiro’s lawsuit tries to flip the facts on their head. The lawsuit alleges Ray J engaged in a campaign of harassment against the Kardashians, and made up allegations of RICO against them. The suit appears to be masking a much bigger fight brewing underneath the surface.

Hollywood Blackmail Ring: Spiro Provides High Powered Protection

Jay-Z and Roc Nation lawyer Alex Spiro, on a boat with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, and Diddy bagman, Corey Gamble. Bezos weddding, Venice, Italy. 6/27/25. (JustJared)

Alex Spiro Linked to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bagman, Corey Gamble

Web sleuths have been keeping an eye on ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro, and his mangled web of clients. Just a few months ago, Spiro was spotted on a boat with none other than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bagman, Corey Gamble. Observers were quick to ask, why was one of Hollywood’s most powerful attorneys, socializing with an alleged murderer – specifically Corey Gamble. Gamble was tied to the untimely death of Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in 2018.

At the scene of Kim Porter’s suspicious death in 2018. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs associate Corey Gamble on the left. Kim Porter was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs longtime girlfriend and mother to several of his children.

Corey Gamble has also been seen with Jay-Z many times over the years, serving a questionable role. Some believe that Corey Gamble may be a human trafficker himself, serving as the muscle when the blackmail ring needs people or things moved.

Corey Gamble ‘the bagman,’ departing Jay-Z’s private jet in 2023. Corey Gamble at the “secret meeting” in L.A. with Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez in Los Angeles, 11/7/2022. (TMZ) Video still of Corey Gamble, in the rear of SUV being driven by Jay-Z, to Michael Rubin’s white party, 2024. Tik Tok.

Corey Gamble Allegedly Blackmailing Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble has long been Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, with recent news emerging that he is now blackmailing her to keep quiet. Some observers are hinting that the blackmail may be tied to the Kardashians involvement in human trafficking, a recurring allegation being made by those close to them. Earlier this year, Kanye West publicly accused Kim Kardashian of human trafficking.

“THE KARDASHIANS [sic] ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE,” Kanye West wrote on X.

Alex Spiro’s Troubling Pattern of Working for Criminal Syndicates

Alex Spiro has a very troubled history. Besides being unprofessional in court, and impersonating police, Spiro has been losing big for his clients, specifically Jay-Z. Last year Jay was accused of raping a 13 year old girl with convicted felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Jay-Z and Diddy have had a long, close association with one another for decades. Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation was recently named as being involved in money laundering, racketeering, among an assortment of other federal crimes. Roc Nation’s CEO, convicted-felon Desiree Perez, was specifically named as facilitating the money laundering.

Fat Joe, convicted-felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Khaled, and Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z.

Ray J the Whistleblower

Ray J may be exposing a very powerful, well connected Hollywood blackmail ring. In a recent video, Ray J stated that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are “trying to kill the Black community,” and “people deserve to know.” He claims Kris Jenner made him “do dirty things.” Whether this is part of the RICO he alleges, remains to be seen. Ray J ended the video by stating there is more he hasn’t gotten into.