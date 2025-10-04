Alex Spiro Covers For The Hollywood Blackmail Ring – Jay-Z, Diddy, & Kardashians Exposed by Ray J

Legal snake Alex Spiro is once again in the news, this time for suing Ray J, on behalf of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Spiro (rhymes with pyro) is also representing alleged money launderer Jay-Z, and his company Roc Nation. Spiro desperately attempted to distance his client Jay-Z from now convicted-felon Sean Diddy Combs – after allegations of rape hit the duo. Spiro’s house of cards seems poised to fall, as an alleged Hollywood blackmail ring headed by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jay-Z, and the Kardashians, is being exposed by none other than Ray J.
Alex Spiro Attempts to Silence Ray J’s RICO Allegations
The 13 page lawsuit was filed against Ray J on 10/1/2025, in LA Superior Court, alleging defamation and false light publicity. Ray J recently went public, accusing the Kardashians of being involved in a RICO scheme. As usual, Spiro’s lawsuit tries to flip the facts on their head. The lawsuit alleges Ray J engaged in a campaign of harassment against the Kardashians, and made up allegations of RICO against them. The suit appears to be masking a much bigger fight brewing underneath the surface.
Hollywood Blackmail Ring: Spiro Provides High Powered Protection
Alex Spiro Linked to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bagman, Corey Gamble
Web sleuths have been keeping an eye on ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro, and his mangled web of clients. Just a few months ago, Spiro was spotted on a boat with none other than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bagman, Corey Gamble. Observers were quick to ask, why was one of Hollywood’s most powerful attorneys, socializing with an alleged murderer – specifically Corey Gamble. Gamble was tied to the untimely death of Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in 2018.
Corey Gamble has also been seen with Jay-Z many times over the years, serving a questionable role. Some believe that Corey Gamble may be a human trafficker himself, serving as the muscle when the blackmail ring needs people or things moved.
Corey Gamble Allegedly Blackmailing Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble has long been Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, with recent news emerging that he is now blackmailing her to keep quiet. Some observers are hinting that the blackmail may be tied to the Kardashians involvement in human trafficking, a recurring allegation being made by those close to them. Earlier this year, Kanye West publicly accused Kim Kardashian of human trafficking.
Alex Spiro’s Troubling Pattern of Working for Criminal Syndicates
Alex Spiro has a very troubled history. Besides being unprofessional in court, and impersonating police, Spiro has been losing big for his clients, specifically Jay-Z. Last year Jay was accused of raping a 13 year old girl with convicted felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Jay-Z and Diddy have had a long, close association with one another for decades. Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation was recently named as being involved in money laundering, racketeering, among an assortment of other federal crimes. Roc Nation’s CEO, convicted-felon Desiree Perez, was specifically named as facilitating the money laundering.
Ray J the Whistleblower
Ray J may be exposing a very powerful, well connected Hollywood blackmail ring. In a recent video, Ray J stated that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are “trying to kill the Black community,” and “people deserve to know.” He claims Kris Jenner made him “do dirty things.” Whether this is part of the RICO he alleges, remains to be seen. Ray J ended the video by stating there is more he hasn’t gotten into.