SAM & KATE MOVIE REVIEW

Not all rom-coms need to star George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Sometimes ordinary people meet cute, or otherwise, and fall in love, or not. Darren Le Gallo’s movie who directed Neo, Trinity and Morpheus as they lead the revolt against the Machine Army? If you go to his latest picture expecting such explosive action, you will be disappointed. No machines, , no real fireworks; just one of the heartwarming stories suitable maybe for Thanksgiving rather than Christmas, with the attraction that it features two superstars instead of superheroes. Early on, one character asks if the other has low blood sugar. That could be a symbol of “Sam & Kate,” which has so little glucose that a Hershey bar would help.

There is plenty of said chocolate to be had. Sam (Jake Hoffman) wears a cap when he is on duty in a chocolate factory. His job is to weed out flawed candies, as if that’s even possible in a chocolate factory. When he is not wearing a cap to protect his product from his huge mop of hair, he is living with his dad Bill (Dustin Hoffman), caring for a grouchy guy with a heart problem, one who thinks that he’s too old to ask a woman out. But don’t sell Tina (Sissy Spacek) short: she has what it takes to revive Bill’s interest in life but is so flawed in one respect that just before parting after their first date, when he asks for a nightcap, he cannot understand why Tina is willing; yet she insists that he wait outside in the cold so they can their drinks under a blanket.

The major story finds Sam an awkward guy when he meets and flirts with Kate (Schyler Fisk), a bookstore owner in their small town, who must be quite a successful businesswoman if Amazon and Barnes and Noble cannot put her out of business. If you’ve ever been on a double date with your aging dad and his woman friend, you can understand the embarrassment that all four principal folks feel.

Is it really fifty-five years since we watched Ben Braddock, a new graduate, get unasked for advice to go into plastics? And forty-six years since we marveled at Carrie’s justifiable revenge against a school full of bullies? It’s as though we are watching a major part of a life cycle, making some of us conjure up memories of our own days in high school and college, still surviving, even going strong.

The chemistry between the young couple is believable because it comes on slowly. At first Kate would not give Sam her number when he asks for it in the bookstore, saying that she is not dating; then slowly coming across with an almost kiss interrupted by Bill, and finally a romp after a New Year’s party in a roller rink. “Sam & Kate” is also about Bill & Tina, so the movie could have been named “Double Date” to give proper credit to the older folks. As it stands, the picture can appeal to anyone who wants to see two pros in whatever passes for action, and guess to what extent the other two will be up-and-coming, one day playing grandmas and grandpas.

Story – B

Acting – B+

Technical – B

Overall – B