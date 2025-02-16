Trump Moves to Restore Common-Sense Appliance Standards Amid Green Energy Overreach

President Donald Trump is taking swift action to undo burdensome regulations on household appliances and energy standards, reversing what many critics call an unnecessary crackdown on everyday conveniences. Trump announced that his administration is bringing back water flow and energy efficiency standards that were in place before President Joe Biden’s sweeping environmental policies took effect.

“I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHT BULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!” Trump stated.

Biden’s administration implemented aggressive efficiency mandates that, according to critics, made washing machines less effective, toilets harder to flush, and dishwashers run far longer. Now, Trump’s reinstatement of prior standards seeks to roll back what he describes as counterproductive and inconvenient regulations that have frustrated American consumers.

Lee Zeldin, appointed as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is now in a position to reverse the Biden-era policies that have faced backlash from homeowners and businesses alike. The changes come as part of a broader effort by Trump to dismantle restrictive green energy policies that critics argue do more harm than good.

Beyond appliances, Biden’s regulatory push also included efforts to phase out gas stoves and impose stricter efficiency requirements on water heaters—moves that significantly reduced consumer choice and raised costs. Trump’s new directives signal a shift toward policies that prioritize affordability and practicality over government-imposed environmental mandates.

Trump is also taking broader action on energy policy. His administration has already moved to eliminate Biden’s fuel economy mandates and halt funding for the electric vehicle agenda, which allocated billions for a nationwide EV charging network but delivered only a handful of operational stations. His executive order to expand America’s domestic energy resources aims to position the country as a global energy leader.

“In recent years, burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens,” Trump declared.

He further emphasized how Biden’s regulatory push has driven up prices on essential goods, impacting everything from transportation and home heating to manufacturing and agriculture. His administration’s latest efforts aim to curb what he calls excessive government interference in American households and industries.

With these sweeping changes, Trump is setting the stage for a return to policies focused on energy independence, consumer freedom, and economic growth.