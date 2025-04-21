Trump Freezes $2.2 Billion in Harvard Funding Over DEI, Immigration, and Antisemitism Dispute

In a bold move shaking up higher education, the Trump administration announced on April 14 that it is freezing over $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University after the school refused to comply with a series of federal demands.

The administration’s demands included dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, shifting to strictly merit-based admissions, cooperating more actively with immigration authorities, and implementing tougher measures to combat antisemitism on campus.

Trump administration announces freeze in $2.2 billion for Harvard after university rejected request for policy changes https://t.co/fLQz2aAkTq — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2025

Harvard President Alan Garber responded defiantly, stating the university would not “surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.” In a letter to the Harvard community, Garber said no government should dictate what private institutions can teach or how they operate, framing the move as a fundamental threat to academic freedom.

This funding freeze is part of a wider crackdown by the Trump administration on elite universities, with institutions like Columbia University also facing financial penalties for failing to meet similar federal expectations.

Legal challenges are expected, and the debate is heating up. Critics argue this is a First Amendment overreach, while supporters say federal dollars should come with accountability, especially when civil rights violations or extremist ideologies are involved.

What’s clear is that this action marks a seismic shift in how the federal government engages with higher education, and it’s just the beginning.