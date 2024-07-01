France Braces for Political Turmoil as Marine Le Pen’s Party Surges

As France prepares for high-stakes parliamentary elections, the nation finds itself on the brink of significant political upheaval. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN), known for its anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic stance, could make history by securing the largest number of seats in the National Assembly. This unprecedented rise has left France divided, with potential chaos looming as voters head to the polls.

The initial results show the far-right National Rally has won mass support across the country, which could see it take control of the French government after next weekend's runoff vote.https://t.co/RjSibu4EgI — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 30, 2024

Campaigning wrapped up at midnight Friday, leaving candidates with no further opportunities to sway voters before Sunday’s first round of voting. Recent polls indicate a strong showing for Le Pen’s RN, with projections suggesting they could capture between 35 to 37 percent of the vote. In contrast, the left-wing New Popular Front alliance is expected to garner 27.5 to 29 percent, while President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party lags behind with 20 to 21 percent. This scenario suggests the possibility of a hung parliament, a situation described by Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia Group as “without precedent in recent French politics.”

The shock announcement of snap elections by Macron followed the RN’s stunning victory in the recent European Parliament elections, unsettling allies and markets alike. The Paris stock exchange saw its worst monthly drop in two years, declining by 6.4 percent in June, reflecting investor unease about the nation’s political future.

Le Pen’s success can be attributed to her extensive efforts to rebrand the National Rally, distancing it from its extremist roots. “If we come to power, we’ll be able to demonstrate to the French people that we’ll keep our promises,” Le Pen wrote on social media, pledging to enhance purchasing power and address issues like insecurity and immigration.

Le Pen’s potential ascendancy has not gone unnoticed by France’s mainstream media. **Le Monde** published a stark editorial warning of the dangers of yielding power to the far-right, stating, “Yielding any power to it means nothing less than taking the risk of seeing everything that has been built and conquered over more than two and a half centuries gradually being undone.”

In terms of foreign policy, Le Pen and party chief Jordan Bardella have expressed intentions to reduce French support for Ukraine, sparking further debate. They proposed limiting military aid and dismissing Macron’s role as commander-in-chief as merely “honorific.”

As the French electorate heads to the polls, the nation stands at a crossroads. The outcome of these elections could redefine France’s political landscape and its position within the European Union, leaving the world watching closely.