Desperate Democrats Propose ‘Blitz Primary’ to Replace Joe Biden Amid Fears of ‘Democracy-Ending Defeat’

In a dramatic turn of events, Democrats are urgently considering a proposal to replace President Joe Biden with a new nominee through a hastily organized “blitz primary.” This proposal, designed to avert what some party insiders fear could be a “democracy-ending defeat,” is rapidly gaining traction within the party’s upper echelons.

The plan, reportedly crafted by Georgetown University Law Professor Rosa Brooks and venture capitalist Ted Dintersmith, outlines an ambitious and unconventional strategy. According to the memo, Biden would announce his withdrawal from the race in mid-July, supported by Vice President Kamala Harris. This would trigger a whirlwind primary process where potential candidates would have only a few days to declare their candidacies.

Democratic memo details plan to replace Biden in ‘blitz primary’: report https://t.co/l9zpZMdjUV pic.twitter.com/gua0VYKYv2 — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2024

Following this rapid declaration period, the Democratic Party would launch a primary sprint. The six candidates garnering the most delegate votes would pledge to conduct positive-only campaigns. These campaigns would culminate in a series of weekly forums, moderated by cultural icons like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Taylor Swift, aiming to maximize voter engagement.

The final nominee would be selected through ranked-choice voting before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, starting on August 19. The plan calls for a dramatic reveal on the third day of the convention, featuring the new nominee alongside Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

Dintersmith passionately argues, “In the midst of malaise and crisis, we can forge an uplifting path,” suggesting that this bold move could transform potential defeat into a moment of triumph. However, the proposal has faced criticism for seemingly ignoring Biden’s previous assertions of competence, a stance fiercely defended by Democrat lawmakers until the fallout from his controversial Stephanopoulos interview.

The underlying sense of urgency and the boldness of the proposal underscore the Democrats’ desperation and the lengths they are willing to go to secure victory in the upcoming election.