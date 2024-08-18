Radical Kamala Harris as opposed ‘Merry Christmas’ and More

In an exclusive interview, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took aim at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her as “radical” and accusing her of opposing traditional American values, including the simple act of saying “Merry Christmas.” Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump didn’t hold back, making it clear that he believes Harris’s positions are out of touch with mainstream America.

“She’s openly against Christmas,” Trump asserted. “Remember me? We will bring back ‘Merry Christmas.’ Remember the stories saying, ‘We need to refuse to say “Merry Christmas?”‘ We brought it back. She’s against saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ When you defund the police, you’re against ‘Merry Christmas,’ and you want open borders. That’s enough. Oh, and she wants to take away your guns. Those four things. You don’t have to go down a whole list of things — you don’t get worse than that. But defund the police — she really wanted to. And she also protected all of those that were killing people that were in jail in Minnesota.”

Trump’s remarks refer to a controversial incident in December 2017, when then-Senator Harris criticized those who celebrated Christmas while the issue of illegal immigration remained unresolved. A recently resurfaced video from that time captures Harris condemning Trump for spreading holiday cheer while undocumented children faced uncertainty regarding their legal status in the United States.

In the video, Harris is seen expressing her disapproval, stating, “And when we all sing happy tunes and sing ‘Merry Christmas,’ and wish each other ‘Merry Christmas,’ these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas. How dare we speak ‘Merry Christmas.’ How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas.”

This incident, now back in the spotlight, has fueled Trump’s critique that Harris’s policies are not only extreme but also undermine core American traditions. Trump’s rhetoric taps into a broader narrative that positions him as the defender of American culture and values against what he views as the radical left’s assault on those traditions.

By linking Harris’s stance on issues like defunding the police, open borders, and gun control with her comments on Christmas, Trump is painting a picture of a candidate who, in his view, is out of step with the values cherished by many Americans. His remarks are likely to resonate with voters who see the phrase “Merry Christmas” as a symbol of cultural identity and who are wary of what they perceive as an erosion of those values.

As the 2024 election heats up, Trump’s strategy of casting Harris as a radical who opposes traditional American values could be a key element in his campaign to reclaim the White House. With strong support among voters who value law and order, border security, and the Second Amendment, Trump is positioning himself as the candidate who will uphold the values that he believes Harris is eager to dismantle.