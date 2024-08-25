Women Voters Explain Why They Prefer Trump Over Kamala Harris, Despite Media Narratives

A new video featuring former CNN host Don Lemon has revealed why many women voters are turning away from Vice President Kamala Harris and rallying behind former President Donald Trump. Despite claims from some media outlets that Harris enjoys strong support among female voters, these women expressed clear reasons for their preference for Trump, citing issues like personality, policy, and authenticity.

Women on Trump vs. Harris…?? pic.twitter.com/bi4sItJy15 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 20, 2024

According to a report by CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten, Harris currently holds an 11-point lead over Trump among female voters nationally. This is a significant increase compared to President Joe Biden, who only held a four-point lead with women before he exited the race in July. However, the women interviewed by Lemon provided a different perspective, indicating that Harris’s appeal may not be as strong as the numbers suggest.

One Black woman interviewed by Lemon was clear in her support for Trump, pointing out how she felt manipulated by what she sees as a political strategy to use race as a tool to sway voters. “I’m going for Trump. I feel like every time they don’t want somebody who is good for us to win, they throw somebody black in our face thinking that’s going to make us vote for the black person,” she said. She also emphasized the economic differences she observed between Trump’s presidency and the current administration, noting, “Gas wasn’t this high when Trump was our president. Food wasn’t this high.”

Another Black woman shared a similar sentiment, reflecting on her past vote for Barack Obama and how her approach to voting has evolved. “I voted for Obama because he was black. I don’t want to vote for her because she’s the first black woman to run for president or to win,” she told Lemon. She explained that her priorities have shifted to focusing on what best suits her personally, rather than voting based on race or gender alone.

In a candid moment, a white woman apologized to Lemon for her support of Trump, acknowledging the negative perceptions surrounding him but defending her decision based on the positive experiences she had during his presidency. “Well, I know nobody likes him, but we had good times with Donald Trump,” she said. This woman also criticized Harris’s demeanor, particularly her perceived lack of seriousness. “I don’t like the way [Harris] speaks, the giddiness, the laughing. Everything’s a joke and it’s not a joke. We’re in trouble,” she added.

Another woman shared how her move from Virginia to Cleveland changed her political views, leading her to support Trump after previously being against him. The reasons for this shift weren’t detailed, but the implication was clear—lived experiences and changing environments played a role in her political realignment.

Lastly, a different Black woman voiced her strong disapproval of Harris, calling her “phony and fake.” She emphasized her lack of connection with Harris, saying, “I’m not feeling her. People get mad about it. I’m just not feeling her.”

These women’s voices offer a counter-narrative to the portrayal of Harris as the favored candidate among female voters. Their concerns about authenticity, policy, and the real-life impact of past administrations on their daily lives are driving their support for Trump, suggesting that Harris’s path to securing the female vote may be more complicated than some have anticipated.