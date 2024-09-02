Trump Honors Fallen Service Members at Arlington as Critics Question Biden and Harris’ Absence

This past Monday marked the third anniversary of the tragic suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which claimed the lives of 13 American service members during the Biden-Harris administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued statements to recognize the somber date, it was former President Donald Trump who attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, standing alongside the Gold Star families of those lost on that fateful day.

Trump’s presence at the ceremony sparked backlash from some media commentators and Democrats, who accused him of using the families as political props. However, the families had invited Trump to attend, expressing gratitude for his support and directing their criticism at the Biden-Harris administration for the botched withdrawal they believe led to the deaths of their loved ones. Despite this, mainstream media continued to target Trump, attempting to paint him in a negative light even days after the event.

On ABC News’ “This Week,” host Jonathan Karl questioned Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about the criticism surrounding Trump’s appearance at Arlington. While acknowledging the families’ invitation to Trump, Karl referenced a statement from the U.S. Army, which suggested that Trump engaged in “political activities” during his visit to the cemetery. Graham responded by redirecting the conversation to the root cause of the tragedy, saying, “What’s really unfortunate is that these families had to visit their fallen loved ones at Arlington due to incompetence by the Biden administration.”

Similarly, on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) was asked about the alleged altercation involving Trump and cemetery staff. Gonzales underscored the strong support Trump enjoys among veterans, emphasizing that his presence was crucial in honoring the 13 service members killed three years ago. He added that it would have been appropriate for President Biden to be there as well, saying, “Arlington is a very special place…and we have to keep politics out of it.”

CNN anchor Dana Bash, after recently interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, also brought the issue to Trump-ally Tulsi Gabbard, who had attended the ceremony. Gabbard defended Trump, explaining, “What I saw was a very grave and somber remembrance and honoring of those lives that were lost, and I saw President Trump spending time — at the invitation of these Gold Star families — with them, he was there for a few hours. I did not see or hear about any kind of altercation until something came out in the news.”

On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) addressed similar questions from anchor Kristen Welker. Cotton dismissed claims of Trump taking campaign photos at the cemetery, stating, “These families — Gold Star families — whose children died due to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked him to take those photos.” Cotton also noted that the families had extended invitations to Biden and Harris, but neither attended. “Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, DC. She was four miles away — ten minutes. She could’ve gone to the cemetery and honor the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn’t. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. It is because of her and Joe Biden’s incompetence that those 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan.”

The absence of Biden and Harris at the memorial has fueled criticism, particularly as they continue to face scrutiny over their handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. As Trump remains active in honoring military families and engaging with those directly affected by past decisions, the ongoing media attacks highlight the divisive nature of the current political landscape. For many, the real question remains: why did the Biden-Harris administration not prioritize being present for the families of the fallen?