MSNBC Ratings Plunge: Key Shows See Historic Lows Amid Mounting Challenges

Typically, record-setting viewership during a busy news cycle signals success. However, for MSNBC, recent ratings trends are a stark reminder of the network’s growing challenges. Several flagship programs, including “Alex Wagner Tonight,” “Inside with Jen Psaki,” and “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” hit historic lows in early December, raising serious concerns about the network’s direction and connection with its audience.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow sheds 43% of audience since Trump’s Election Day victory https://t.co/TPY1EQNfhj — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 11, 2024

The week of December 2 marked a particularly troubling milestone. Alex Wagner’s program, which serves as a replacement for Rachel Maddow’s once-weekly show, drew an average of just 595,000 viewers. Similarly, Jen Psaki, a former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, saw her program attract only 651,000 viewers on average. Lawrence O’Donnell’s show hit an all-time low in the key advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54, pulling in a mere 61,000 viewers in that category, despite a minor uptick in his overall numbers.

These declines reflect larger struggles for MSNBC, which has seen viewership trends waver since the 2016 election. Notably, Rachel Maddow, one of the network’s most prominent figures, has reportedly lost 43% of her audience in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive election victory.

Some analysts suggest that the network’s overtly partisan tone has alienated a broader audience. From comparing Trump to controversial historical figures to providing a platform for one-sided political discourse, critics argue that MSNBC’s programming lacks the diversity of opinion seen on other networks. Even CNN has begun offering conservative voices like Scott Jennings a larger platform, a move MSNBC has yet to emulate.

Beyond its programming strategy, the network has also faced scandals that may have eroded viewer trust. A notable controversy involved Al Sharpton, who reportedly failed to disclose payments received from Kamala Harris’s campaign for a favorable interview. Incidents like this resonate across political lines and may contribute to the network’s declining credibility.

As MSNBC grapples with these issues, the ratings slump serves as a wake-up call. For its flagship programs, rebuilding audience trust and broadening appeal will likely be essential to reversing this trend.