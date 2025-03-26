Joe Rogan: ‘I’d Rather Go to Russia Than Canada’-But Says Canadians Are ‘Awesome’

Podcast giant and UFC commentator Joe Rogan raised eyebrows when he said he’d rather visit Russia than Canada, citing frustrations with the country’s political climate.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan commented on a fight in Montreal, saying bluntly: “I don’t go to Canada anymore… I’d rather go to Russia.” While the comment sounded harsh, Rogan clarified that his issue is with the government policies, not the people.

Joe Rogan Tears Into Canada: 'Rather Go to Russia' – Newsweek https://t.co/cNXAxyXTx6 — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) March 25, 2025

“Canadian people are awesome,” he added, separating his criticism of Canada’s leadership from its citizens.

Rogan has been outspoken about authoritarian-style mandates and censorship in Canada, especially during the COVID era, and this latest remark continues his pattern of pushing back on overreach—no matter where it comes from.