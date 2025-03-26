NEWS POLITICS

Joe Rogan: ‘I’d Rather Go to Russia Than Canada’-But Says Canadians Are ‘Awesome’

ByJustin Sanchez

Mar 26, 2025

Podcast giant and UFC commentator Joe Rogan raised eyebrows when he said he’d rather visit Russia than Canada, citing frustrations with the country’s political climate.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan commented on a fight in Montreal, saying bluntly: “I don’t go to Canada anymore… I’d rather go to Russia.” While the comment sounded harsh, Rogan clarified that his issue is with the government policies, not the people.

“Canadian people are awesome,” he added, separating his criticism of Canada’s leadership from its citizens.

Rogan has been outspoken about authoritarian-style mandates and censorship in Canada, especially during the COVID era, and this latest remark continues his pattern of pushing back on overreach—no matter where it comes from.

By Justin Sanchez

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.