Trump Declassifies Crossfire Hurricane Docs—Reigniting Battle Over FBI’s 2016 Trump-Russia Probe

President Donald Trump has officially declassified key materials related to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into his campaign, known as Crossfire Hurricane—a move that promises to reignite scrutiny of the FBI and the political establishment that pushed the Trump-Russia narrative.

Trump orders FBI to declassify documents from 'Crossfire Hurricane' Russia investigation https://t.co/sw4YJKgN7T — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2025

The executive action finalizes what Trump began during the closing days of his first term, when he ordered a full declassification of the investigation. Despite that order being signed on January 19, 2021, the documents were never released to the public—leading to years of speculation and frustration among Trump’s supporters.

Behind the scenes, Republican aides and Trump officials had scrambled to prepare a binder of classified material, reviewing and redacting the documents for release. However, as CNN reported in 2023, the unredacted version mysteriously vanished, raising even more questions about what was in it—and who didn’t want it seen.

With this new declassification, Trump is once again shining a light on the corruption and political gamesmanship that defined the early attacks on his presidency. As the truth continues to surface, this could become one of the most revealing chapters in the unraveling of the Russia collusion hoax.