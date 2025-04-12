DOGE Uncovers $382 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Claims—Including Payments to Babies and the Unborn

In yet another staggering revelation of Biden-era incompetence, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has exposed a wave of unemployment fraud so absurd it defies belief.

As teased by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, DOGE investigators—under the direction of Elon Musk—discovered that the federal government paid out millions in unemployment benefits to recipients who couldn’t possibly exist.

According to the investigation:

• 24,500 claimants allegedly over 115 years old received a total of $59 million

• 28,000 children aged 1 to 5 somehow claimed $254 million

• And most outrageously, 9,700 individuals with birthdates in the future were paid $69 million

The total? A jaw-dropping $382 million in fraudulent payments—all processed under the Biden administration’s watch.

Elon Musk reportedly said he had to double-check the data himself because the numbers were so outrageous. The findings reveal not just basic data entry failures, but what appears to be systemic breakdowns—or deliberate neglect—in oversight and accountability.

DOGE reveals bizarre findings of unemployment insurance claims survey: 'This is so crazy' https://t.co/ELzYiMln3V — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2025

With the Biden White House already under fire for economic mismanagement, this latest DOGE bombshell reinforces what many Americans already believe: Washington is broken—and taxpayers are the ones paying the price.