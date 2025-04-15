Trump Administration Wins Praise for Ending Animal Testing at FDA and EPA

The Trump administration is earning rare praise from across the political spectrum—including major animal rights organizations, lawmakers, and medical ethics advocates—after announcing sweeping reforms to end animal testing within federal programs at the FDA and EPA.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration revealed it will begin phasing out requirements for animal testing on antibody therapies and other drug treatments, opting instead for cutting-edge technologies like organ-on-a-chip systems that mimic human biology.

The move was immediately applauded by PETA, one of the most vocal animal rights organizations in the world.

“PETA applauds the FDA’s decision to stop harming animals and adopt human-relevant testing strategies for evaluating antibody therapies,” said Kathy Guillermo, the group’s senior vice president. “It’s a significant step toward meeting the agency’s commitment to replace the use of animals.”

Guillermo urged the administration to go further, calling for a full halt to failed primate testing at federally funded research centers, and encouraged the FDA to continue embracing 21st-century science.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also begun rolling back its reliance on animal testing, making the Trump administration the first in U.S. history to take coordinated steps across multiple agencies to modernize drug and chemical testing methods.

The shift away from animal testing marks a milestone in scientific ethics and innovation, and represents a major policy win that’s attracting praise even from groups that rarely align with Trump’s agenda.