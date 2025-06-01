FINANCIAL NEWS

Alki David Coin: The Bold Fusion of Blockchain, Media, and Legacy

In an era where digital assets often lack tangible backing, media mogul Alki David introduces the Alki David Coin, a groundbreaking asset-backed cryptocurrency that intertwines blockchain technology with real-world assets and personal legacy.

Key Features of the Alki David Coin:
• Equity in Media Holdings: Holders gain a symbolic stake in David’s expansive media empire, including platforms like FilmOn, Hologram USA, MondoTunes, Channel 420, and Battlecam.
• SwissX Pink Coin Shares: The token is backed by equity in SwissX, a wellness and CBD-focused business founded by David, with projected growth of 20% annually over the next five years.
• Commemorative Gold Coin: Each token comes with a physical gold coin featuring an embedded DNA sample from David, encased in a crystal housing—a nod to his Cypriot heritage and lineage.
• Digital NFT: Purchasers receive a digital NFT linked to their ownership, enhancing the collectible aspect of the investment.
• Exclusive Access: Token holders are invited to the annual SwissX Island Gathering in Antigua, a private celebration of media, art, and entrepreneurship hosted by David himself.

This innovative approach positions the Alki David Coin as more than just a digital asset; it’s a fusion of investment, personal branding, and experiential ownership. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, such asset-backed tokens may redefine the standards of value and trust in the digital economy.

