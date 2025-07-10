This week, Boomitra—the soil carbon pioneer and 2023 Earthshot Prize recipient—closed a massive deal with Restoration Climate and the Ethereum Climate Platform for 500,000 verified carbon removal credits, sourced from its Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration project .

That same initiative expands into Costa Rica, targeting nearly 250,000 acres of ranchland now being enrolled under Boomitra’s AI-powered, Verra-certified model—with plans to scale toward a million acres across Latin America .

Swissx isn’t just watching from the sidelines—its SoilBooster program in Antigua is already structured to match the rigor of these global efforts:

• Modular three-sample soil protocol: baseline, mid-cycle, and post-treatment—matching best practices in accuracy

• Sample testing at the Swissx Island Lab in St. John’s Harbor, where carbon, nutrients, and microbial activity are quantified

• Data generated becomes market-ready documentation, opening Caribbean growers to verified carbon credit revenue streams

Here’s why the timing—and the model—is ideal:

• Carbon credits entering mainstream climate finance: Boomitra and Indigo Ag are issuing at volume, with backed credit sales and structured protocols convincing previously skeptical institutional buyers.

• AI-enabled remote validation: Boomitra’s use of satellite imagery and machine learning is lowering the cost of measurement and verification, a strategy Swissx aligns with in its own lab-based, scalable workflow.

• Farmer-first economics: Boomitra directs a majority of credit revenue back to ranchers and smallholders, a model Swissx built into SoilBooster by keeping entry barriers low and shareable revenue direct.

What this means for Caribbean stakeholders:

• Farmers can now earn verified income simply by nurturing soil health—with SoilBooster, improved microbial activity, water retention, and carbon sequestration become verifiable and monetizable.

• Antigua is no longer just a tourist destination—it’s participating in global climate markets as a high-integrity producer of carbon offsets.

• Swissx connects climate action to local resilience: healthier land, diversified revenue, and sovereign access to international markets.

Swissx has already made waves in media streaming, CBD wellness, and crypto-backed tokens. With SoilBooster, the company is now leading a clean?tech agriculture breakthrough—transforming soil into financial and environmental capital and cementing its legacy in Caribbean sustainability.