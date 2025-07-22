On July 25, 2025, the UK High Court will become the front line in a legal battle that could shake the foundations of global power. Whistleblower and entrepreneur Alkiviades “Alki” David is set to present what he calls irrefutable evidence of a sprawling, transnational criminal enterprise—one that uses media control, corrupt courts, and weaponized allegations to silence dissent, traffic human lives, and protect its own. At the heart of the case: a $900 million judgment allegedly fabricated by a cabal of Hollywood fixers, political operatives, and intelligence-connected enforcers.

David’s legal challenge names the architects of what he dubs the “Malibu Mega Group”—a network that allegedly includes David Boies, Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, Ron Burkle, Anthony Pellicano, and Les Moonves. According to filings, this syndicate has used forged court documents, bribed judges, and false allegations to destroy reputations and consolidate power. The case will also highlight deeply disturbing claims of human trafficking, coerced disappearances, and the suspicious deaths of whistleblower attorneys like Barry Rothman and Mark Lieberman.

This is more than a lawsuit—it’s a reckoning. The case draws direct parallels to the tactics allegedly used against Donald J. Trump, citing lawfare, media coordination, and fabricated charges as repeat tools in a broader playbook of control. “They tried to erase me like they erased others,” said David. “But this time, we have the evidence—and the world will see it.”

Among the claims are coordinated media leaks (TMZ allegedly published the judgment before the court ruled), UK court manipulation via Interpol red notices, and the systemic silencing of whistleblowers through jailing, rape, and death. If proven, this case won’t just expose fraud—it will show the machinery of narrative warfare used to protect a criminal elite.

July 25 may mark the beginning of a legal domino effect. And for those watching from the shadows, it comes with a warning: “You failed to kill us. Now we come with receipts.”