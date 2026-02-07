REAL TALK

Antigua & Barbuda’s National Environmental Enforcement Issues Black Notice On Major Financial Institutions – CEOS & Finance Companies

ByAlki David

Feb 7, 2026

Arrests of Bank of America CEO – Brian Moynihan; Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf;
Deutsche Bank – Christian Sewing; Citibank – Jane Fraser; JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon;
HSBC – Noel Quinn; Credit Suisse – Ulrich Körner (former)/UBS – Sergio Ermotti; Prudential –
Charles Lowrey; ICICI Prudential – Anup Bagchi

“This article documents live procedural defaults and service actions in a civil proceeding in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and presents an advocacy position regarding future environmental enforcement under the Antigua & Barbuda Carbon Act.

A bench warrant in a Commonwealth court is a judicial tool, not an executive one. It arises from non-appearance or contempt after lawful notice, grounded in common law and local statute—not political discretion.

Original Claim Form (Record Copy)

Filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda (ANUHCV2025/0149), the Amended Statement of Claim pleads layered, compounding liabilities arising from an alleged coordinated scheme by lawyers, banks, media conglomerates, and political actors to obstruct Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit and biofuel economy. The pleading quantifies catastrophic economic damages—including USD $8 billion per annum in carbon-credit losses, multi-billion-dollar biofuel and tourism losses, and continuing accrual exceeding USD $80 billion—and seeks joint and several liability across defendants. Critically, the claim frames exposure not as isolated torts, but as systemic civil conspiracy, fraud, tortious interference, and breach of sovereign economic rights, creating cross-sector risk for insurers, banks, boards, and counterparties as defaults, service proofs, and public-record filings accumulate.

f331b0edbf7b4936a79f387a65519605Download

This is the original Claim Form as first filed in ANUHCV2025/0149.
The United Progressive Party (UPP) was initially omitted from the caption, an issue later identified and corrected on the record through subsequent filings. This exhibit is retained for chronology and transparency.

Original_Claim_Form_(6)_(6)-1[1]Download

Please allow the document a moment to render before scrolling or navigating away.
If the embed appears blank, waiting briefly or refreshing the page will usually resolve the issue.

Filed Service Receiepts dated the 12th December 2025 – Global (From Amendment) (1)Download

Viewer Notice

This embedded document contains 73 filed Statements of Service and supporting pages.
Because of its size, the PDF may take time to load, particularly on slower connections or mobile devices.

Jan16thTranscriptDownload

By Alki David

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.