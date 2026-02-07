Arrests of Bank of America CEO – Brian Moynihan; Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf;

Deutsche Bank – Christian Sewing; Citibank – Jane Fraser; JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon;

HSBC – Noel Quinn; Credit Suisse – Ulrich Körner (former)/UBS – Sergio Ermotti; Prudential –

Charles Lowrey; ICICI Prudential – Anup Bagchi

“This article documents live procedural defaults and service actions in a civil proceeding in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and presents an advocacy position regarding future environmental enforcement under the Antigua & Barbuda Carbon Act.

A bench warrant in a Commonwealth court is a judicial tool, not an executive one. It arises from non-appearance or contempt after lawful notice, grounded in common law and local statute—not political discretion.

Original Claim Form (Record Copy)

Filed in the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda (ANUHCV2025/0149), the Amended Statement of Claim pleads layered, compounding liabilities arising from an alleged coordinated scheme by lawyers, banks, media conglomerates, and political actors to obstruct Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit and biofuel economy. The pleading quantifies catastrophic economic damages—including USD $8 billion per annum in carbon-credit losses, multi-billion-dollar biofuel and tourism losses, and continuing accrual exceeding USD $80 billion—and seeks joint and several liability across defendants. Critically, the claim frames exposure not as isolated torts, but as systemic civil conspiracy, fraud, tortious interference, and breach of sovereign economic rights, creating cross-sector risk for insurers, banks, boards, and counterparties as defaults, service proofs, and public-record filings accumulate.

This is the original Claim Form as first filed in ANUHCV2025/0149.

The United Progressive Party (UPP) was initially omitted from the caption, an issue later identified and corrected on the record through subsequent filings. This exhibit is retained for chronology and transparency.

