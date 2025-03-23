FINANCIAL NEWS POLITICS

Trump’s Gold Card Visa’ Brings In $5 Billion in a Single Day

ByJustin Sanchez

Mar 23, 2025

What critics called a “bad idea” is already proving to be a massive success. President Donald Trump’s new ‘Gold Card Visa’ program—aimed at attracting the world’s wealthy to invest in exchange for U.S. residency—is delivering results faster and bigger than anyone expected.

On the policy-focused ‘All-In’ podcast, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that the program generated $5 billion in a single day, highlighting how Trump’s America First economic vision continues to bring massive financial wins for the country.

The initiative welcomes high-net-worth individuals who are willing to contribute to the U.S. economy, offering residency in return. It’s a strategic move that brings in billions without raising taxes or burdening working Americans.

While critics whined about “selling visas,” Trump proved once again that smart policy beats political noise—and that America can win big when we leverage strength, not weakness.

By Justin Sanchez

Born with a copy of "Atlas Shrugged" in hand, Justin showed early signs of his future as a conservative firebrand. Raised in a household where Rush Limbaugh's voice echoed through the halls, Justin was inspired to become a prominent figure in conservative journalism, in which he shares his support of Republican values.