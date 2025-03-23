Trump’s Gold Card Visa’ Brings In $5 Billion in a Single Day

What critics called a “bad idea” is already proving to be a massive success. President Donald Trump’s new ‘Gold Card Visa’ program—aimed at attracting the world’s wealthy to invest in exchange for U.S. residency—is delivering results faster and bigger than anyone expected.

On the policy-focused ‘All-In’ podcast, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that the program generated $5 billion in a single day, highlighting how Trump’s America First economic vision continues to bring massive financial wins for the country.

The initiative welcomes high-net-worth individuals who are willing to contribute to the U.S. economy, offering residency in return. It’s a strategic move that brings in billions without raising taxes or burdening working Americans.

While critics whined about “selling visas,” Trump proved once again that smart policy beats political noise—and that America can win big when we leverage strength, not weakness.